Coimbatore


Couple accuse Isha Yoga centre of holding their daughters captive

Covai Post Network
August 1, 2016

A couple today sought the help of District Collector in securing the release of their daughters from the Isha Yoga Centre.

In a petition to the Collector, Kamaraj, a retired professor, said that his daughters Geetha (33) and Latha (31), who had gone to Isha Yoga Centre for learning yoga some time ago were “brain washed” and forced to stay there.

“Its head Jaggi Vasudev, claiming himself as god, made them tonsure their heads and wear saffron robes and not allowing them to mingle with outsiders,” Kamaraj, who had come to the collectorate, with his wife, said.

Kamaraj alleged that he was not allowed to meet his daughters, who hold M. Tech and B Tech degrees and were working in top firms. They have been made swaminis with a sole intention to grab our property, Kamaraj claimed.

Expressing apprehension on the safety of their lives in the Centre, the couple requested the Collector to intervene and get them released from the “evil clutches of of self-proclaimed god.”

According to sources at the Isha yoga centre , the two women have been volunteers at the centre for last 8 years and they have been living and serving at their own will.

