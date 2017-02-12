Couple dies of swine flu, toll rises to 12 in last fortnight

With a couple succumbing to the H1N1 virus (swine flu), the total deaths from the disease rose to 12 in and around the city in the last 15 days.

Dhandapani (55), a milk vendor and resident of a village in Madukkarai on the outskirts, was suffering from high fever for the last one week and was undergoing treatment in a local hospital. As he tested H1N1 positive, he was taken to the city Government Hospital on February 10, but died on the way, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, Mallika (48), wife of the deceased, also developed symptoms and was being treated at a Madukkarai hospital. She was taken to the Government Hospital and died on admission late last night, they said.

With this, the death toll due to swine flu rose to 12 in the last 15 days.

The couple’s son Santhanakrishnan (27) and daughter Marakatham (22) have also been admitted to the Government Hospital with swine flu symptoms.