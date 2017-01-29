FLASH NEWS Roger Federer lifts his 18th Grand Slam title after four years: beats Nadal in Australian Open finals in five sets Section 144 imposed on Marina Beach till Feb 12 Williams sisters get richer by ₹28.8 cr after Aus Open final Would have quit on Nov 8, if I were FM: Chidambaram Scientists create world’s first human-pig hybrid Barack Obama may get ₹136-crore advance for his memoir Trump puts 90-day ban on 7 Muslim-majority nations’ visitors Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna resigns from Congress 10,000 crates of alcohol seized in poll-bound Punjab India Post becomes 3rd to receive payments bank licence

Coimbatore


Couple injured as roof collapses

Covai Post Network
January 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Thanjavur: A couple sleeping in their house near Thiruvaiyaru was injured and subsequently hospitalised after the roof of their house caved in at midnight due to continuous rain.

The 46-year-old Selvakumar, resident of Kaliammankoil Street in Nadu Cauvery village, along with his wife Kavitha, was sleeping last night when the roof of his house, which had soaked in the rain that lashed for the past five days, unexpectedly collapsed. In the mishap, both Selvakumar and Kavitha sustained grievous injuries. They were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS