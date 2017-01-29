Couple injured as roof collapses

Thanjavur: A couple sleeping in their house near Thiruvaiyaru was injured and subsequently hospitalised after the roof of their house caved in at midnight due to continuous rain.

The 46-year-old Selvakumar, resident of Kaliammankoil Street in Nadu Cauvery village, along with his wife Kavitha, was sleeping last night when the roof of his house, which had soaked in the rain that lashed for the past five days, unexpectedly collapsed. In the mishap, both Selvakumar and Kavitha sustained grievous injuries. They were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH).

Police have registered a case and further investigation is on.