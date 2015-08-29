FLASH NEWS Punjab has recorded 12% voter turnout till 10:30 am SM Krishna, who recently resigned from Congress, will join BJP shortly: BJP Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa Goa Election 2017: 11 lakh+ people to choose among 251 candidates for 40 seats in Goa Polls Over 1 lakh visas revoked since Trump’s immigration ban

Coimbatore


Couple rescued from moneylender

by Covai Post Network
August 29, 2015

The police have rescued a couple from a moneylender, who was holding them captive and torturing them for the past three days because they didn’t return the money they had borrowed from him. The incident took place near Sulur.

The police received information that the couple, Deepanraja and his wife, was kidnapped by the moneylender and were bring held prisoner in his house at Kurumbampalayam. They were also being tortured for not returning the money they had borrowed from him, a sum of Rs.10,000.

Further investigations are now on.

