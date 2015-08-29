Couple rescued from moneylender

The police have rescued a couple from a moneylender, who was holding them captive and torturing them for the past three days because they didn’t return the money they had borrowed from him. The incident took place near Sulur.

The police received information that the couple, Deepanraja and his wife, was kidnapped by the moneylender and were bring held prisoner in his house at Kurumbampalayam. They were also being tortured for not returning the money they had borrowed from him, a sum of Rs.10,000.

Further investigations are now on.