Coimbatore

Court hearing for Dileep through Skype

Covai Post Network
July 25, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kochi: Actor Dileep will be produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court through video conferencing on Tuesday.

With the judicial remand period ending on Tuesday, the actor will present himself before the court through Skype.
This is being done as the video conferencing facility in Aluva sub jail is not functioning.

Police had submitted a request in this regard before the court which had given its nod.

The police cited security risks in taking Dileep from Aluva sub jail to Angamali Court by road traveling about 16 km for physical presentation.

