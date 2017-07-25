Court orders admission of toddlers to Amrita Vidyalayam after school denies

Two kindergarten students who were denied admission in Amrita Vidyalayam were admitted today following a direction from the Madras High Court.

On June 12, M Renjith Kumar and D Armaan Salik petitioned to the District Collector T N Hariharan stating that their wards were denied admission in Amrita Vidyalayam in Nallampalayam here because they failed to pay fees on time.

They didn’t receive any positive reply from the District Administration. Later they petitioned the CBSE Regional Office regarding this and they were told that the school was right in denying admission and hence they moved the High Court .

Following the parents plea, The High Court directed the school to accept the fees and admit the students immediately. Also, the Court has asked M Renjith Kumar and D Armaan Salik to tender an unconditional apology for tarnishing the image of the School by petitioning to the police and CBSE Office and by also taking the issue to the media.

Also, the Court has asked M Renjith Kumar and D Armaan Salik to avoid entering the school premises and that only the student’s mother or grand parents could drop and pick the child from school.