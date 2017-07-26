Court rejects Congress MLA’s bail plea

The Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of Congress MLA M. Vincent.
The legislator was arrested on charges of sexually harassing a housewife. The prosecution contended that granting of bail to Vincent could cause law and order problem and pose threat to the complainant’s life.
However, the MLA’s lawyer said they would approach the Session’s Court challenging the order.
