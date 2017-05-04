Covai Post and City Police urge gym goers to wear helmets; release posters

Covai Post in association with the Coimbatore City Police has embarked upon a campaign to create awareness on helmets , the life saving head gear.

The Commissioner of Police A Amalraj had handed over posters to the members of gym associations for the city has been witnessing the death of fitness enthusiasts in road accidents.

” After the session at the gym, the youngsters ride home in high speed without helmets because they travel early in the day. They meet with accidents and die on the spot. Last year, out of 300 casualties in road accidents , 111 motorists died of head injuries. We had conducted a study to identify the sect of people and have been creating awareness among college students, members attending gyms and fitness centres and office goers”, said DCP Traffic , A Saravanan.

There are 90 gyms in the city and the posters are being distributed as part of an awareness campaign.” It is important to stay life conscious, not just health conscious,” said Balaji Raju Managing Editor of Covai Post.