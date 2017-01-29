CPI leader Mahendran demands independent probe into police attacks on protesters

Thanjavur: CPI national executive member C Mahendran has demanded an independent and impartial probe into the ‘police attacks’ to evict pro-jallikattu protesters from Marina beach in Chennai and elsewhere in the city.

After paying homage and floral tributes to the portrait of late journalist and activist K Muthukumar, who immolated himself in 2009 urging action to save Eelam Tamils during the ethnic war, on the occasion of his eighth death anniversary, organised by a host of Tamil forums near the Old Bus Stand here today, Mahendran said there has to be an independent and impartial enquiry into the police attacks to evict the pro-jallikattu protesters. Along with that, immediate steps should be taken to provide adequate compensation to the affected, he added.

The CPI senior leader also wanted to know if Chief Minister O Panneerselvam gave permission to the police to disperse and evict the pro-jallikattu protesters from Marina beach.

Pointing out that the videos now available clearly show that it was the police personnel who indulged in violence, Mahendran wanted to know if they would be arrested. A probe should be ordered in this regard, he demanded.

Mahendran also condemned the police for having arrested 237 persons in connection with the violence. Besides, the police have now included the names of 500 more persons in the list, he said.

Among others, Tamizhar Desiya Munnani general secretaries Ayanapuram C Murugesan, Puducherry Tamilmani, CPI District Secretary R Thirugnanam, Tamil Nadu Students Federation Coordinator Pari Mainthan, Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association District Secretary Baskar and Coordinator of Political Parties and Organisations Durai Mathivanan also participated and paid floral tributes to Muthukumar’s portrait.