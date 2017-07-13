CPI seeks probe into Sasikala bribery report

The CPI has sought a high-level inquiry into reports that former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide VK Sasikala had paid Rs 2 crore to officials of the jail in Bengaluru where she is lodged.

The report proved that an individual can bribe officials and get comfort in jail and this should be probed by an high-level committee, CPI national secretary D Raja told mediapersons here today.

Stringent action should be taken against erring officials, he added. On the presidential and vice-presidential elections, Raja said these were between two ideologies, on one side was communal politics led by the BJP with the support of the RSS and on the other 18 parties who upheld constitutional values and the secular fabric of the country.

He appealed to MPs from the State to vote for Meira Kumar and Gopalkrishna Gandhi. Raja accused the Modi government of totally neglecting the interests of farmers. The Government should at the least come forward and implement the MS Swaminathan committee report and properly fix minimum support price for farmers’ produce and also reduce the input cost for agriculture like seeds, manure and fertilisers.

His party totally opposed the move to merge the Central Institute of Classical Tamil with the Central University of Tamil Nadu.

He said the government was also trying to impose Hindi and Sanskrit on States against their will and would affect the unity and sovereignty of the nation.

The BJP-led government was trying to privatise government undertakings, he said, pointing to recent reports of strategic sales of Kamaraj Port. The NITI Ayog had turned into a transferring authority of public sector undertakings to private parties, he added.