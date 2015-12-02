FLASH NEWS EC declines Dinakaran’s explanation for selection of Sasikala as AIADMK Gen Sec. Says he does not hold any official position in the party Rs 70,000 crore black money detected so far: SC appointed SIT UP Elections 2017: Akhilesh Yadav rubbishes PM Modi’s claim of ISI role in Kanpur train mishap Stalin visits Neduvasal to offer support to protesters: Says DMK is not using the protest for political mileage Demonetisation will positively impact India: World Bank CEO Ramdev summoned by Haryana court over beheading remark Dead lizard found in McDonald’s french fries Team India staff refuses below par salary hike: Reports Deploy women cops to verify burqa-clad voters: BJP to EC Railways starts Roll-on Roll-off service for trucks in Delhi

Coimbatore


CPIM-TN State committee discusses plenum draft document

Covai Post Network
December 2, 2015

Tamil Nadu State Committee of CPIM held discussions on Party affairs, particularly on the draft document prepared for the Kolkatta Plenum of the Party, scheduled later for this month.

The three-day meeting at Tirupur, which began on Tuesday, was cut short to two days due to floods in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu.  A total of 90 committee members and 51 special invitees attended the meeting, where suggestions were made to strengthen the Party from the grass-roots level, they said.

State Unit Secretary, G. Ramakrishnan initiated the deliberations, in which former Party General Secretary, Prakash Karat, senior members K. Varadarajan and P. Sampath, were present.

Party General Secretary, Sitharam Yechury, scheduled to address the meeting today, was not able to attend due to cancellation of flights in Chennai.  The party also cancelled the meeting on Thursday to show solidarity with the people in Chennai and other districts who were affected because of rains, they said.

