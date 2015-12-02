CPIM-TN State committee discusses plenum draft document

Tamil Nadu State Committee of CPIM held discussions on Party affairs, particularly on the draft document prepared for the Kolkatta Plenum of the Party, scheduled later for this month.

The three-day meeting at Tirupur, which began on Tuesday, was cut short to two days due to floods in Chennai and other districts in Tamil Nadu. A total of 90 committee members and 51 special invitees attended the meeting, where suggestions were made to strengthen the Party from the grass-roots level, they said.

State Unit Secretary, G. Ramakrishnan initiated the deliberations, in which former Party General Secretary, Prakash Karat, senior members K. Varadarajan and P. Sampath, were present.

Party General Secretary, Sitharam Yechury, scheduled to address the meeting today, was not able to attend due to cancellation of flights in Chennai. The party also cancelled the meeting on Thursday to show solidarity with the people in Chennai and other districts who were affected because of rains, they said.