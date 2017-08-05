CPM at receiving end amid call for Kerala Govt dismissal

Kochi: The RSS and leaders like Subramaniam Swamy demanding dismissal of the Kerala Government for breakdown of law and order situation after the murder of RSS activist Rajesh has sent chills down the spine of CPM top brass.

Even as CPM state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has dared the BJP Government in the Centre to dismiss the CPM-led government basking under the arrogance of SR Bommai Supreme Court case of 1994, the top leadership is making all attempts to soothe the tempers of the ruling party.

Though S R Bommai Supreme Court ruling makes it difficult for the Centre to dismiss a state government, the CPM is not taking any chances and is busy directing its leaders to take steps to prevent recurrence of violence.

This was palpable in Saturday’s peace meeting between the CPM and the BJP at Kannur, epicenter of RSS-BJP classes in the State. Kodiyeri and BJP state president​ Kummanan Rajashekharan and RSS pranth karyawahak Gopalankutty Master were among those present at the meeting.

Both the parties will direct their cadre at different levels to show utmost restraint. They decided to send the message to their cadre in the next 10 days. The two parties will also organise a series of meetings.

The CPM is more proactive in maintaining peace in the State else one more serious clash can prove costly. The more worrying factor is its major ally CPI openly criticising the CPM on many issues.

CPI Ernakulam district secretary P Raju on Saturday mocked the Chief Minister by saying he `got scared when the governor summoned him’ the other day to discuss the deteriorating law and situation in the state.

At a protest meeting organised by AITUC against transfer of KSRTC employees, Raju said the Chief Minister had a `bunch of fools’ as his advisers.

The CPM with 58 seats in the 140-member assembly needs to keep the CPI with 19 members in good humour.