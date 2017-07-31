CPM, BJP resolve at CM meet to ensure peace in Kerala

Kottayam: A day after the Governor summoned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to express concern over the deteriorating law and order in the state, a meeting of the CPM, BJP, RSS was convened by Pinarayi in Thiruvanthapuram on Monday and resolved to work for ensuring peace in the State.

The meeting was presided over by Chief Minister while BJP State chief Kummanam Rajashekharan and RSS prantha karyavahak Gopalankutty Master and O Rajagopal, MLA, among others.

After the meeting, Pinarayi said the two parties would create awareness among the cadre to prevent recurrence of violence in the State. A meeting of all the parties would be held at 3 pm on August 6 in Thiruvanthapuram, he added.

He condemned the incidents in Thiruvanthapuram, Kottayam and Kannur.

Meetings will be held at Thiruvanthapuram and Kottayam on August 1 and Kannur on August 5.

Kummanam said it was painful to note the deterioration of the social, political situation in the State. The BJP and the RSS would extend all help to restore peace in the State, he added.

All political parties, religious and social organisations should have the freedom to work fearlessly and peacefully, he said and the government was duty bound to ensure this.

He flayed the police for becoming `pawns’ in the hands of the CPM. The policemen running away during the attack on BJP state office had brought shame to the police force, he added.