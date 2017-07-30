30 Jul 2017, Edition - 747, Sunday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

CPM slams BJP for accusing left in the murder of RSS worker

Covai Post Network
July 30, 2017

Kottayam: CPM on Sunday slammed BJP for accusing the left party for murdering RSS worker at Thiruvanthapuram.

The reason behind the attack on the deceased RSS worker was family dispute, State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters at Thiruvananthapuram.

The BJP was trying to take political mileage out of the murder which had nothing to do with political differences of the two parties, he said.

He alleged that BJP was aiming to create law and order problems through hartals. He said that CPM was against violence and will not compromise on punishing the wrong doers.

Kodiyeri said that CPM had taken action against those who had attacked BJP state committee office.

