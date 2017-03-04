CRI Pumps wins award for 12th time

Coimbatore-based CRI Pumps has won the Engineering Export Promotion Award (EEPC India) for the 12th time in row. It received the `The Star Performer for Large Enterprises’ award for export quality excellence during for 2014-2015 .

Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry, presented the award to G. Selvaraj, JMD of the firm, at an award function yesterday.

The company has retained its position as the largest exporter of pumping equipment. It has sold pumps for industries, mining, water treatment, oil and gas sector, projects, residences and agriculture and provides services in 120 countries, according to a statement..

After the ceremony Selvaraj said, “We feel honored to receive this prestigious excellence award for the 12th time. This award is in recognition of the team’s hard work and superior performance that is aimed at achieving excellence in everything we do.”