FLASH NEWS World’s longest bubble measures 105 feet Aam Aadmi Party releases second list of 89 candidates for upcoming MCD election Gangrape case: Non-bailable warrant issued against UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, six others Dimple Yadav joins Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Varanasi 8 Tamil Nadu fishermen held by Sri Lanka, one attempts suicide Oil was discovered in Saudi Arabia 79 years ago Air India operates all-women crew flight around the world Dhanush, Trisha, Hansika’s private images leaked online 38 seats go to polls in 1st phase of Manipur election Do BJP men know anything except committing rapes: Kejriwal

Coimbatore


CRI Pumps wins award for 12th time

Covai Post Network
March 4, 2017

Coimbatore-based CRI Pumps has won the Engineering Export Promotion Award (EEPC India) for the 12th time in row. It received the `The Star Performer for Large Enterprises’ award for export quality excellence during for 2014-2015 .

Dr. Kiran Bedi, Lt. Governor of Puducherry, presented the award to G. Selvaraj, JMD of the firm, at an award function yesterday.

The company has retained its position as the largest exporter of pumping equipment. It has sold pumps for industries, mining, water treatment, oil and gas sector, projects, residences and agriculture and provides services in 120 countries, according to a statement..

After the ceremony Selvaraj said, “We feel honored to receive this prestigious excellence award for the 12th time. This award is in recognition of the team’s hard work and superior performance that is aimed at achieving excellence in everything we do.”

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS