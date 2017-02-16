FLASH NEWS Lashkar terrorist convicted in 2005 Delhi serial blasts which killed over 60 people Edappadi Palaniswami takes oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Our government will open free coaching centres for youth in every city of UP: Rahul Gandhi in Sitapur

Crocodile attacks fisherman

Covai Post Network
February 16, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A fisherman was injured and subsequently hospitalised after he was bitten by a crocodile while fishing in Kollidam river on Wednesday.

Chinna Kattar, 80, resident of Angalamman Koil Street in Anaikarai, was fishing when the five foot long crocodile caught hold of his left leg. When he tried pull his leg, the crocodile pulled him into the river.

After battling for one-and-a-half hours, Chinna Kattar threw the net on the crocodile, that loosened its grip.

Losing no moment, he pulled back his leg and escaped.

Chinna Kattar, who suffered injury on his left ankle, was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam.

