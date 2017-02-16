Crocodile attacks fisherman

A fisherman was injured and subsequently hospitalised after he was bitten by a crocodile while fishing in Kollidam river on Wednesday.

Chinna Kattar, 80, resident of Angalamman Koil Street in Anaikarai, was fishing when the five foot long crocodile caught hold of his left leg. When he tried pull his leg, the crocodile pulled him into the river.

After battling for one-and-a-half hours, Chinna Kattar threw the net on the crocodile, that loosened its grip.

Losing no moment, he pulled back his leg and escaped.

Chinna Kattar, who suffered injury on his left ankle, was admitted to Government Headquarters Hospital in Kumbakonam.