Crucial DMK GC meeting scheduled for tomorrow

Chennai: The General Council of the Opposition DMK, the highest policy level decision making body of the party, would be held here tomorrow in which DMK Treasurer M K Stalin is likely to be elevated as Working President.

Though the agenda of the meeting, announced by the party General Secretary K Anbazhagan, was to discuss the DMK’s constructive activities, there is every likelihood that Stalin would be elevated.

The meeting, to be chaired by DMK Chief M Karunanidhi, was earlier scheduled to be held on December 20 last year but was deferred in view of his hospitalisation.

Karunanidhi would be making his first public appearance tomorrow in three months, after he suffered a drug-induced allergy and was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment of lung and throat infection.

Ninety-two-year-old Karunanidhi has not made a public appearance since his drug-induced allergy on October 25 and will be chairing the crucial General Council meeting in which his son and political heir apparent Stalin was likely to be anointed as the Working President of the party.

Considering Karunanidhi’s age and to lessen his burden, the chorus among the DMK leaders and cadres seeking elevation of Stalin has been growing for quite some time now.

The General Council is expected to adopt various resolutions, including one on the prevailing drought situation in Tamil Nadu, the increasing suicide by farmers, holding of Jallikattu and other key issues concerning the state.