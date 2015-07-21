FLASH NEWS PM Modi addressing an election rally in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP Kambala Bill passed in Karnataka Assembly I will defend this party and our government till my last breath: Sasikala Sasikala thinks she can win over people with crocodile tears: O Panneerselvam I request the MLAs to make a decision after discussing with their people and their conscience: O Panneerselvam 129 MLAs are supporting me: Sasikala We will stand at amma’s memorial and take oath: Sasikala I will even give my life to protect this party: Sasikala Journalists protest in Kuvathur for not being allowed near resort where MLAs are lodged VK Sasikala to lead a hunger strike at Marina, Said reports

Coimbatore


Cultural Extravaganza to Mark the 10th Anniversary of Swami Shantanand Saraswati

- By Covai Post Network
July 21, 2015

Performances by accomplished artistes from the field of music and dance will mark the commemoration of the 10th anniversary celebrations of Swami Shantananda Saraswati, who attained Samadhi in July 2005. The five-day Swami Shantanand Festival of Arts begins on July 23.

The announcement was made by Gayatri Prakash, Secretary, of Shivanjali Trust and the Temple of Fine Arts International Centre.

Performers at the function include Sathyaprakash (carnatic singing), Nisar Ahmed (solo tabla), and Aravind Bhargav (mandolin) on the first and second day.

July 25 will witness performances by Dr. Ashish Sant (Hindustani vocal), dance performances by artistes of the Temple of Fine Arts, Singapore; and Nruthyanjali by Temple of Fine Arts, Colombo. Sitar maestro, Ustad Usman Khan will be honoured with a special award on July 25.

On July 26, there will be performances by Dr. Pramod Gaikwad and his group (shehnai), orchestra recital by the Colombo chapter of Temple of Fine Arts, Vempati Ravi Shankar (Kuchipudi), and OS Arun (Carnatic singing). OS Arun

The final day of the celebrations will feature performances by Mudikondan Ramesh (veena), Praashekh Borkar (sarod), Usman Khan (sitar), and dance recitals.

