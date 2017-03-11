Customer-centric ideas pivotal in entrepreneurship

Around 500 upcoming entrepreneurs and students today participated in Jumpstart 2017.

Jointly organised by Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and TiE Coimbatore, the conclave was inaugurated by former State Minister Ma. Foi. Pandiarajan, who is also the founder of Ma Foi Consultants.

R. Natarajan COO of Ratan Tata Foundation, in his address said, “Any idea should be customer centric, that should generate revenue in return and assure the funding body also. The venture capital firms, angel investors, equity finance options are also source where an entrepreneur can seek financial help.”

Talking about facing failure in a new venture C.K. Kumaravel CEO of Naturals chain of saloons said failure was something which needed to be faced boldly.

Goli Vada Pav founder Venkatesh Iyer said, “it is important to know how a company and its management work. Then only a person will get to know the real challenges which actually arise before starting your the business.”

Sairee Chahal founder of sheroes.in said women from smaller cities were becoming career conscious and most of them were opting to work from home, which gives them an opportunity to succeed in life. “It is a good sign to see women are considering a career for their overall development and many are even ready to do business at small scale.”