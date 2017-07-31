Cycle rally to raise knee care awareness held

Orthopedic specialty centre Ortho-One conducted a cycle rally on Sunday to raise awareness on knee care and benefits from cycling. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M Durai and Ortho-On founder Dr David V Rajan flagged off the rally.

“Knee arthritis is one of the common orthopedic problems faced by people above 40. These days, it is becoming prevalent among those above 30. Though arthritis can’t be entirely prevented, the intensity of the occurrence can be reduced and also the period of occurrence delayed through regular physical exercise. Cycling being a low impact exercise is recommended to improve stamina and strengthen the leg muscles,” David said.

Indulging in this activity helps eliminate pain, reestablish muscle strength around the knee area and regain stability. Though cycling was recommended to gain stronger muscles and bones, it was to be noted that improper cycling methods could have adverse effects on knees. Posture, speed, and duration together were important factors for better bone health, he added.

More than 100 people participated in the rally.