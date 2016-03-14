Dalit boy cremated – outfits to protest on Wednesday

Amidst tension and chaos, the mortal remains of Shankar, who was hacked to death by a mob in a brutal act of honour killing, were finally handed over to his family members at the Coimbatore Medical College here on Monday.

Outfits including, Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, All India Democratic Women’s Association, Puthiya Thamizhagam Katchi and other outfits picketed the Trichy Road earlier on the road demanding the arrest of the accused.

They also stated that they would not receive the mortal remains unless the accused were arrested and continued to protest inside the CMCH premises.

However, Madathukalam constituency MLA C. Shanmugavel who visited the spot pacified Shankar’s brother and father.

This did not go well with the protesting members as they claimed that the MLA had threatened them with dire consequences that had eventually resulted in their approval.

Yet, they later decided to accept the decision of the family and also participated in the cremation of Shankar in Udumalpet.

K. Ramakrishnan, member of the Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, said that the outfits who participated in the protest would stage a State-wide protest on Wednesday demanding the arrest of all the accused and the safety of Kousalya who is grievously injured.

“The officials have told us that the family would be duly compensated for the loss according to norms,” he added.

Meanwhile, the accused in the case were booked under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act according to the Udumalpet Police.