Dalit student attacked in Orathanadu

A Dalit student and his father were hospitalised after they were attacked by a gang near Orathanadu on Tuesday night, triggering tension in the area.

According to police, Pradeep Mannan, resident of Cholapuram, was having his dinner in his house when a gang barged into his house and attacked him. They also attacked his father Thavakkumar who tried to rescue Pradeep.

Previous enmity between two groups of students, belonging to two different castes, of Government Higher Secondary School in Thekkur village is said to be the reason behind the attack.

Pradeep and Thavakkumar were admitted to Government Hospital in Orathanadu.

As it triggered tension between the people belonging to two different castes, a large number of policemen have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against six persons and further investigation is on.