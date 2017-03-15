FLASH NEWS Damascus courthouse bomb kills at least 25: Reports Raj Babbar offers to resign from the post of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president, reports Shashank Manohar resigns from the position of Chairman of ICC with immediate effect Rape accused SP leader Gayatri Prajapati arrested Delhi Police to file an FIR of abatement to suicide in alleged suicide case of JNU student Municipal elections in Delhi to be held on April 22: State Election Commission Pakistan Cricket Board suspends Mohammad Irfan in spot-fixing case Nifty climbs 152.45 pts to a new closing peak of 9,087; Sensex jumps 496.40 pts to end at 29,442.63

Dalit student attacked in Orathanadu

Covai Post Network
March 15, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

A Dalit student and his father were hospitalised after they were attacked by a gang near Orathanadu on Tuesday night, triggering tension in the area.

According to police, Pradeep Mannan, resident of Cholapuram, was having his dinner in his house when a gang barged into his house and attacked him. They also attacked his father Thavakkumar who tried to rescue Pradeep.

Previous enmity between two groups of students, belonging to two different castes, of Government Higher Secondary School in Thekkur village is said to be the reason behind the attack.

Pradeep and Thavakkumar were admitted to Government Hospital in Orathanadu.

As it triggered tension between the people belonging to two different castes, a large number of policemen have been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Based on a complaint, police have registered a case against six persons and further investigation is on.

