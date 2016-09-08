02 Jun 2017, Edition - 689, Friday
Coimbatore

Dalits allegedly attacked for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Covai Post Network
September 8, 2016

Tension prevailed in the District Collectorate premises in the afternoon today when a group of people belonging to the Dalit community, staged a demonstration, claiming they were attacked by caste Hindus for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to one of the members, a gang of caste Hindus had entered the houses of the Dalits near Periyathadagam, early on Thursday, and started abusing them for not playing the drums during the procession. The gang had then allegedly beaten them up for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in the area.

“Some of our men usually play the drums during the procession each year. But we did not do it this year as we held a separate function. This had not gone well with them,” one of the protesters said.

The dalit members were later pacified by the police.

