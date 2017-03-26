Daughter, friend, 4 contract killers held for doctor’s murder

Thanjavur: A physically challenged woman, along with her friend and four contract killers, was arrested for murdering her father.

According to police, the woman killed her father, ENT specialist Rajappan (69), at Orathanadu a few days ago. The reason for the crime is attributed over Rajapppan’s refusal to give her money and her share which she had been demanding.

Rajappan retired 11 years ago after serving as block medical officer at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Ulur. He was running a private clinic near the Orathanadu bus stand and had been staying single in the house and his wife and children were in Chennai.

On his returning home from the clinic around 11 pm on March 21, two unidentified persons reportedly barged into his house, stabbed him and fled. Rajappan died on the spot.

Police registered a case and conducted an investigation. They interrogated Rajappan’s wife Manimekalai (60), daughters Ambiga (34) and Deepika (32) and son Gokul (17). This led them to suspect Deepika engaging contract killers.

Deepika, who wanted to become a doctor ended up as a software engineer and was running a computer firm in Chennai. She reported nursed a grouse against her father being generous towards his relatives at the cost of his family. He had also refused to give her money and her share of property that she had been demanding, police said.

She is said to have shared her feelings with her friend Prakash (26) of Karumanagudi village in Nagapattinam district. The duo hatched a plan to murder Dr Rajappan with the help of contract killers. Through Prakash, she also agreed to pay Rs 8 lakh to the killers and paid Rs 63,000 as initial amount on March 22, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, police on Saturday arrested Deepika, Prakash and four hired killers – David Raj (24), Dinesh (23), Kumar (23) and Suriyaprakash (19). But for the last who hails from Soorakkottai village, others are from Maharnonbu Chavadi in Thanjavur. Police also recovered two knives from them.

Police are on the lookout for one Rajesh Kumar (25) of Thombankudisai, who is suspected to have a hand in the murder.