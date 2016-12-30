Day-care centre for senior citizens to come up in city soon

The local chapter of Indian Red Cross Society (ICRS) and Coimbatore District Welfare Association is setting up a modern blood bank and a senior citizen’s day-care centre in the city, at an estimated cost of Rs. 3 crore.

In order to augment resources for the projects, each costing Rs. 1.25 crore, a musical event ‘Tarangi’ by eminent singer Shankar Mahadevan and drummer Sivamani is being organised here on January 12, ICRS chairman, Nandini Rangasamy told reporters here today.

“The project envisaged the facilities to be state-of the art yet cost efficient and affordable, hence making it accessible to all,” she said.

Stating that the persons, who were working and not able to look after their elderly persons during the day time can avail the day-care facility, Nandini said and added that at least 100 persons can be accommodated in the centre, which will have a medical unit, dietitian and food technologist.

The buildings will come up at an area of 25 cents each, allotted by the Government at Kaundampalayam, T.S. Mohan Sankar, Vice-Chairman of the project committee, said.

The blood bank will also have the state-of art equipment for both collecting and also storing the components, he said.