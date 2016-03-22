Day care facilities at an affordable charge

She has pledged her jewellery with a local bank and she gets repeated calls from the bank asking her to pay the dues. Konsila A. is confident that very soon she will pay her dues and take possession of her valuables that she gave as security to the bank. She availed a loan of Rs. 3 lakh to fund the day care centre that is all set to be inaugurated on April 3 in Rathinapuri.

Konsila is the founder of Vasantham Educational and Charitable Trust and this day care centre is an initiative of the Trust. “I have been interacting and lending a helping hand to women from socio-economically weaker sections. I realised that they cannot afford to send their children to day care centres as a majority of them are expensive. So as a means to support them, we will offer day care centre services for an affordable charge,” Konsila says.

The day care centre will be functional in Rathinapuri and it will be equipped with all facilities to keep children engaged and happy. The founder tells us that she has recruited staff and helpers who will be responsible for the children while their parents are at work. This day care centre is her dream project as Konsila has a liking for children.

Konsila has been involved in social service since she was 18 and in 2014 she founded the Vasantham Educational and Charitable Trust in Coimbatore. The Trust continues to work towards empowering women.