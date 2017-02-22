Day-long fast by DMK cadres in delta districts condemning ‘murder of democracy’

Thanjavur: DMK leaders and party cadres embarked on a day-long fast in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam condemning the ‘murder of democracy’ in the Assembly on February 18 when Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy won a trust vote.

Besides a large number of party cadres, leaders of DMK’s allies, including the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), also participated in the fast demanding a fresh trust vote in the Assembly.

In Thanjavur, the DMK cadres embarked on the day-long fast in front of the Panagal building. They were led by the party’s South District Secretary and Thiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran. Among others, former Union Minister of State for Finance S S Palanimanickam, former MP L Ganesan, former Minister SNM Ubayadullah, and former MLAs Enathi Balu, Mahesh Krishnasamy and the party’s Urban Secretary TKG Neelamegam also participated.

Similarly, the party cadres embarked on the day-long fast near Gandhi Park in Kumbakonam. They were led by the party’s North District Secretary Kalyanasundaram. Among others, MLAs ‘Sakkottai’ Anbazhagan (Kumbakonam), Govi Chezhiyan (Thiruvidaimarudur) and Town Secretary S Tamizhazhagan also took part in it.

In Tiruvarur, large number of party cadres took part in the fast held near the Municipal Office. The party’s District Secretary Poondi Kalaivanan led the agitation. Among others, MLA T R B Raja (Mannargudi), Town Secretary V Prakash and Union Secretary D Sekar also took part.

In Nagapattinam, South District Secretary Gauthaman led the fast held in front of the bus stand. Among others, former MP AKS Vijayan, Town Secretary Panneer and Union Secretary Rajendran also took part.