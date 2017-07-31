Declare the road inside Parsn Sesh Nestle campus as public, Corpn Commissioner urged

A resident of Parsn Sesh Nestle campus has appealed to the Corporation Commissioner to declare the road inside the campus as public.

The resident, S. Kanagasundaram – who had filed an RTI seeking Government Orders and other documents in declaring the road as private one – said for most of the questions he had put forth before the Corporation, he received a reply ‘information not available’.

Kanagasundaram alleged that the Corporation has violated law to give the road private status.

“According to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act 1981, if a person plans to lay a private street then he is supposed to apply to the Corporation with details of the street such as intended level, direction and width of the street. The plan should also give information regarding the sewage, drainage and lighting facilities in the street.

Going by the replies I have received no such information is available with the Corporation,” he added.

Kanagasundaram also alleged that the streets are being maintained as private road since 1994, though the Government Order to make it as private road came only in 2002. “The Corporation Commissioner should act immediately and declare the road as public,” Kanagasundaram said.