31 Jul 2017, Edition - 748, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • 6 people dead in road accident in Karnal, Haryana
  • RSS workers killing: Kerala CM P Vijayan holds discussion with BJP state leaders
  • Congress issues whip in Rajya Sabha. All MPs need to be present today
  • Puthiya Tamizhagam party files a case against Kamal Haasan’s Big Boss show. Calls it casteist
  • Govt Sources: Modi government to launch crackdown against the corrupt official
  • Traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway temporarily suspended due to multiple landslides at Mehar, Seeri and Panthyal
  • Deadline to file income tax returns will not be extended beyond July 31: Senior I-T department official
Coimbatore

Declare the road inside Parsn Sesh Nestle campus as public, Corpn Commissioner urged

Covai Post Network
July 31, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

A resident of Parsn Sesh Nestle campus has appealed to the Corporation Commissioner to declare the road inside the campus as public.

The resident, S. Kanagasundaram – who had filed an RTI seeking Government Orders and other documents in declaring the road as private one – said for most of the questions he had put forth before the Corporation, he received a reply ‘information not available’.

Kanagasundaram alleged that the Corporation has violated law to give the road private status.

“According to Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Act 1981, if a person plans to lay a private street then he is supposed to apply to the Corporation with details of the street such as intended level, direction and width of the street. The plan should also give information regarding the sewage, drainage and lighting facilities in the street.

Going by the replies I have received no such information is available with the Corporation,” he added.

Kanagasundaram also alleged that the streets are being maintained as private road since 1994, though the Government Order to make it as private road came only in 2002. “The Corporation Commissioner should act immediately and declare the road as public,” Kanagasundaram said.

ALSO READ

Comments 1
The Government Order does not place Order on Commissioner to declare as private road, but only 'requests' to 'consider' a few conditions to follow. This does not mean Corporation Act can be overlooked. A major slip, and favour rendered to promoter. [sundaram] - Jul 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Food Combinations You Must Avoid: Three Things You Should Never Team With Milk
May 05, 2017

There is a reason why they say, 'you are what you eat'. You may be extremely particular about your daily diet and exactly how many calories your system crunches down every day, but...

Read More