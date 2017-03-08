Decline in vehicle registrations in city after demonetisation

Speculations about the effects of demonetisation on various sectors are still rife across the country. In this scenario, officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have revealed that demonetisation has affected vehicle registration by and large negatively, at least in Coimbatore District.

The numbers released by P. Muruganandam, Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone, show that vehicle registration has been hit by over six per cent between 2016 and 2017, after demonetisation came into effect.

In the six regional offices in Coimbatore, a total of 1,00,477 vehicles were registered in the District, in which 94,462 (94 per cent) were non-transport vehicles and 6,015 were transport vehicles until 28 February, 2017, according to official figures.

However, the numbers were slightly higher last year — 1,07,009 vehicles were registered, including 1,00,196 non-transport vehicles and 6,813 transport vehicles in the District between 2015 and 2016.

Officials claim that the drastic decline, which came at a period when vehicle registration was picking up in the District, is caused by demonetisation as the last few months were not fruitful for vehicle registration.

“There could be another increase in the coming months once this financial scenario settles down,” said an official from the Transport Department.