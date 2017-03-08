FLASH NEWS 4 Naxals killed in gunbattle with security forces in jungles of Gaya district of Bihar Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the remaining two Tests against India due to a shoulder injury Aadhaar Pay service launched for payments via fingerprint BJP supports Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post of Mumbai Mayor India spinners R Ashwin and R Jadeja are now jointly on top in ICC Test rankings for bowlers Police arrests three Hizbul Mujahideen militants near Srinagar, reports Blast, gunfire hit Kabul military hospital: officials Explosions and gunfire rock in central Kabul near a military hospital and US embassy Bayern knock Arsenal out of UCL with a 10-2 aggregate score Real Madrid secure 6-2 win on aggregate, reach UCL last-8

Coimbatore


Decline in vehicle registrations in city after demonetisation

Covai Post Network
March 8, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Speculations about the effects of demonetisation on various sectors are still rife across the country. In this scenario, officials from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have revealed that demonetisation has affected vehicle registration by and large negatively, at least in Coimbatore District.

The numbers released by P. Muruganandam, Joint Transport Commissioner of Coimbatore Zone, show that vehicle registration has been hit by over six per cent between 2016 and 2017, after demonetisation came into effect.

In the six regional offices in Coimbatore, a total of 1,00,477 vehicles were registered in the District, in which 94,462 (94 per cent) were non-transport vehicles and 6,015 were transport vehicles until 28 February, 2017, according to official figures.

However, the numbers were slightly higher last year — 1,07,009 vehicles were registered, including 1,00,196 non-transport vehicles and 6,813 transport vehicles in the District between 2015 and 2016.

Officials claim that the drastic decline, which came at a period when vehicle registration was picking up in the District, is caused by demonetisation as the last few months were not fruitful for vehicle registration.

“There could be another increase in the coming months once this financial scenario settles down,” said an official from the Transport Department.

