Decomposed body of youth found hanging from tree

The decomposed body of a 22-year-old youth hanging from a tree was recovered from IOB Colony in the city today.

The youth, Periyanayakam, a 12th Standard dropout from Devakottai in Sivagangai District, had come to the city in search of a job a few days ago and was working in a tea shop.

However, he left the job after informing other workers that he was going to Maruthamalai, the hill shrine of Lord Muruga, on February 12.

The residents, who complained of foul smell emanating from the area, noticed a body hanging from a tree and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the government hospital for post-mortem.

A letter purportedly written by Periyanayakam was recovered from his person, stating that he did not know how to live and did not want to live. Further investigations are on, police said.