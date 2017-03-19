Deepa firm on fighting poll

Chennai: Former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s niece J. Deepa is firm on contesting the elections from R K. Nagar. She also expressed shock and dismay at her husband Madhavan floating a political party.

“Winning the R. K. Nagar by poll will establish my credentials as the rightful heir of Jayalalitha,” she told the media in Chennai.

She alleged that DMK and AIADMK were trying to sabotage her political career and trying to influence her husband to go against her.

“While Sasikala had alienated my father from his own sister Jayalalitha, in the past, the same forces are trying to drive a wedge between me and my husband,” Deepa said.

“Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran might have thought that if they isolate me from my family, I will lose heart and not enter politics. But I have no fear. I will contest from R K. Nagar and voters will give a fitting reply to my political enemies,” she added.