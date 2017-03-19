FLASH NEWS India play their longest innings at home in 56 years Akhilesh, Mulayam attend Adityanath’s swearing-in ceremony Punjab bans beacons on govt cars to end VIP culture Note ban opens up new channels of corruption: Economist Kurz Jadeja’s knock was India’s 10,000th individual Test innings Bangladesh defeat SL to register a win in their 100th Test Pujara 1st to post 2,000 runs in first-class season in India Coca-Cola creates record-breaking mosaic with 73,000 bottles Obama spending a month on private island in French Polynesia Indian clerics in Pak safe, will return to Delhi: Swaraj

Coimbatore


Deepa firm on fighting poll

Covai Post Network
March 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Chennai: Former chief minister J Jayalalitha’s niece J. Deepa is firm on contesting the elections from R K. Nagar. She also expressed shock and dismay at her husband Madhavan floating a political party.

“Winning the R. K. Nagar by poll will establish my credentials as the rightful heir of Jayalalitha,” she told the media in Chennai.

She alleged that DMK and AIADMK were trying to sabotage her political career and trying to influence her husband to go against her.

“While Sasikala had alienated my father from his own sister Jayalalitha, in the past, the same forces are trying to drive a wedge between me and my husband,” Deepa said.

“Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran might have thought that if they isolate me from my family, I will lose heart and not enter politics. But I have no fear. I will contest from R K. Nagar and voters will give a fitting reply to my political enemies,” she added.

