Defence College convocation held

Udhagamandalam: Uttarakhand Governor Dr Kishan Kant Paul today appreciated the role of Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in cementing diplomatic ties through interaction by students from friendly foreign counties.

In his address during the 72nd convocation of the staff course at nearby Wellington, he exhorted the staff and student officers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and steadfastness.

He also expressed hope that the college would continue to produce military leaders of impeccable repute and resolve.

A total 421 officers of the Indian Armed Forces, 40 international officers from 31 friendly countries and five civilian and paramilitary officers completed their graduation.

The governor also presented medals to award winners and parchments to International student officers in the presence of DSSC Commandant Lt Gen Amrik Singh.