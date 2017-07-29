Defiant athletic body says Chitra can’t go for London meet

Kottayam: In a defiant move, the Athletic Federation of India has refused to honour Kerala High Court’s and the government’s directive to let PU Chitra participate in the IAAF World Championship in London.
The federation said the court had ruled in favour of Chitra without hearing it. It is not possible to include Chitra in the competition as the deadline had lapsed.
The federation said it would make its stand clear before the court on Monday.
Chitra was gold medal winner in the 1,500 m event at the recent Asian athletic meet in Bhubaneswar.
Chitra had moved the court as she was not considered for the world meet.
Meanwhile, State Sports Minister A C Moideen described the act of federation as a conspiracy to crush talents in the country.
