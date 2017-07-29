29 Jul 2017, Edition - 746, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • SP MLC Yashwant Singh has resigned from the party
  • Nagaland: Voting begins for by-election to Northern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Kohima district
  • US President Donald Trump replaces Chief of Staff Reince, appoints John Kelly
  • ICBM test a reckless and dangerous action by North Korea: US President Donald Trump
  • I will show mirror to the people who are are levelling charges, I have done it for the sake of Bihar: Nitish Kumar
Coimbatore

Defiant athletic body says Chitra can’t go for London meet

Covai Post Network
July 29, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Kottayam: In a defiant move, the Athletic Federation of India has refused to honour Kerala High Court’s and the government’s directive to let PU Chitra participate in the IAAF World Championship in London.

The federation said the court had ruled in favour of Chitra without hearing it. It is not possible to include Chitra in the competition as the deadline had lapsed.

The federation said it would make its stand clear before the court on Monday.

Chitra was gold medal winner in the 1,500 m event at the recent Asian athletic meet in Bhubaneswar.

Chitra had moved the court as she was not considered for the world meet.

Meanwhile, State Sports Minister A C Moideen described the act of federation as a conspiracy to crush talents in the country.

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

maxsidebottom

COLUMNS

Big salutes to the National Anthem
May 05, 2017

The irritating so called joke circulating in social media about our National Anthem makes every Indian with self-respect mock at the creators of the message. “When the National a...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Gas: How to do Pawanmuktasana, Steps and Benefits
May 05, 2017

Feeling bloated? There is no denying the fact that bloating woes may not only make you feel extremely uncomfortable but can also mess with your digestive health........

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

3 Simple Yoga Poses After Dinner That Can Boost Digestion
May 05, 2017

Who hasn’t heard of the far spreading glory of yoga? This ancient form of exercise, which focusses a lot on breathing, is known to bring about various health benefits if perform...

Read More