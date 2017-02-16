Dell opens Centre of Academic Excellence in Ramakrishna Mission Vidayala CAS

Dell Technologies opened a first-of-its-kind DELL EMC Centre of Academic Excellence at the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science in the City on Wednesday.

The Centre, which is to be launched in four more educational institutions in the State, is to work in data science and data analytics.

According to a statement, Dell Technologies which recently acquired EMC Corporation will also be setting up such centres in 50 educational institutions in the country.

Ramakrishna was chosen after ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu considered it be a DELL EMC Centre of Academic Excellence in Data Science and Big Data Analytics.

“The Centre is also recognised for training and assessment for present and future programs through external research in academic alliance program of Dell EMC,” the statement added.

The Centre was jointly inaugurated by Abhijit Sreenivas, Head – Industry Interface, External Research & Academic Alliances – India ANZ & Sri Lanka, and Mr. G.Saravanan, Assistant General Manager – Academic Initiatives.

The certificate was handed over to Swami Garishthananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, in the presence of C. Jayabalakrishnan, Principal, and other faculty.