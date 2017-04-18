FLASH NEWS Vijay Mallya gets bail 3 hours after arrest Businessman Vijay Mallya arrested in London. He is accused of defaulting on loans worth ₹ 9,000 cr Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir at 10:41 am on Tuesday, reports We will continue our demand for a CBI inquiry into the sudden demise of Jayalalithaa: OPS Petrol bunks to stay shut on Sundays in TN 117-year-old Jamaican woman becomes world’s oldest person Times Group sends notice to Arnab on “Nation wants to know” Working with Instagram CEO one of best decisions: Zuckerberg Sasikala’s faction forms panel for AIADMK merger: OPS 70 million-year-old dinosaur eggs with embryos found

Coimbatore


Demand growing for cloud-based IT solutions

Covai Post Network
April 18, 2017

With year-on-year growth of 30 per cent,Microsoft India sees good demand for cloud-based IT solutions from Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) in the country, a top company official said today.

The reason for the demand was the migration of large numbers in the manufacturing sector from traditional IT models to cloud solutions, said company official Manish Sharma.

The company was adding 10,000 new customers every year in SMB space and this did not include the small and micro sector. The western region was contributing to the growth, closely followed by the South, he said.

Sharma, here to showcase Microsoft’s cloud-based technologies to SMBs in the city, said the IT spend by SMBs was projected to touch $18 billion a year in 2018.Of the nearly 51 million SMBs in the country, about 10 million were already connected either through regular internet or smartphones, he added.

