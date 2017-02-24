Demo against Modi: 500 arrested

Nearly 500 persons, including 35 women, were arrested today when they attempted to stage a demonstration in front of south tahsildar office opposing the visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Isha Yoga Center to unveil the 112-feet Adiyogi face. Some agitators released black balloons in the air, as Modi was travelling to the venue by chopper.

According to police, the agitators raised slogans against Modi for his alleged failure in protecting the farmers’ interests and against the State Government for not taking action against Isha Center for the alleged encroachment of tribal land for illegal construction.

They also sought the Centre to intervene and prevent the construction of check dam across the Bhavani river by Kerala.

Members belonging to Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Dravidar Kazhagam, TMC, MDMK, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Revolutionary Youth Front, Samooga Needhi Katchi, SDPI, Federation of Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Associations and Forum of opposing construction of dam across Bhavani in Kerala.

Protesting against the visit of PM Modi the CITU members let off black coloured helium balloons.

Meanwhile, 17 workers of a fringe outfit were arrested when they attempted to stage a demonstration in front of a school, some distance away from the airport.