Coimbatore


Demo seeking to lift ban on Jallikkattu

Covai Post Network
January 2, 2017

Seeking to lift the ban on Jallikkattu (taming the bull) during Pongal festival, activists belonging to Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (RHP) today staged a demonstration near District Collectorate.

Led by the District Secretary, C. Jalendran, about 25 activists raised slogans. They also brought a bull, as a symbol of their resolve to perform bull fight, defying the ban, police said.

Earlier, they had also held a symbolic cock fight, another sport performed during the festival, by releasing two cocks on the road.

