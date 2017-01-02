Demo seeking to lift ban on Jallikkattu

Seeking to lift the ban on Jallikkattu (taming the bull) during Pongal festival, activists belonging to Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (RHP) today staged a demonstration near District Collectorate.

Led by the District Secretary, C. Jalendran, about 25 activists raised slogans. They also brought a bull, as a symbol of their resolve to perform bull fight, defying the ban, police said.

Earlier, they had also held a symbolic cock fight, another sport performed during the festival, by releasing two cocks on the road.