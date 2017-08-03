Dengue, swine flu claim three lives

A four-year-old girl and a middle-aged woman died of dengue and swine flu claimed the life of a man here.
Hospital sources said today that the girl from Vettakarainpudur in Pollachi was admitted to the hospital three days ago and succumbed to the illness around 6 pm yesterday.
Similarly, Shantamani of SS Kulam, who was brought to the hospital on July 29 died in the evening.
Meanwhile, Satishkumar Sing (32) from Tirupur was admitted to a private hospital there with the complaints of chest pain on July 22 and was shifted to a private hospital here the next day.
As the patient had symptoms of swine flu, he was shifted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on August 1 where he was declared brought dead.
Fifty persons are undergoing treatment for dengue and nearly 200 for different types of viral fever in the government hospital.
