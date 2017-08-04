04 Aug 2017, Edition - 752, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
Coimbatore

Dengue toll touches 16, as two more succumb

Covai Post Network
August 4, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

With two more dengue deaths reported in the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) today, the number of casualties in the district rose to 16 in the last two months.

According to hospital sources, Pushpalatha, hailing from Pollachi in the district, who was admitted with symptoms of dengue two days ago, succumbed in the early hours of today.

Subramani, 72, a resident of Annur, died of Dengue this afternoon. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday.
A four-year old girl and a middle aged woman had died of dengue in the hospital two days ago and with today’s death the toll rose to 16 in the last two months, they said.

Despite preventive measures being taken on war footing to prevent the spread of dengue, new admissions are on the increase and about 60 patients, particularly from Pollachi area, are undergoing treatment in the hospital and over 200 for different types of fever, the sources said.

