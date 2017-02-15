FLASH NEWS Kanchipuram SP along with 50 cops are at Golden Bay Resort after MLA Saravanan filed complaint of MLAs being abducted AIADMK Organisation Secretary Nellai Karuppasamy Pandian resigns from the party post Case filed against VK Sasikala & K Palanisamy under 3 sections of IPC in a complaint filed by MLA Saravanan SC refuses to entertain a plea of VK Sasikala seeking time to surrender for serving jail term in DA case VK Sasikala to leave for Bengaluru at 10.30 AM by road after Supreme Court asked her to surrender TTV Dinakaran, former Rajya Sabha member and son of Sasikala’s sister, appointed AIADMK Deputy General Secretary: Sasikala ISRO creates new record, successfully places over 100 satellites in orbit

Coimbatore


Design seminar, workshop in City

Covai Post Network
February 15, 2017

Design is an integral concept for industries and neither size nor area of activity matters, according to Rajshree Pathy, founder of India Design, which is to hold a seminar on ‘Good Design’ on February 17. To be held at the PSG Institute of Management, the seminar will be all about the role of design in creating innovation and building sustainable competitive advantage for business.

Prof.Pradyumma Vyas, Member Secretary, India Design Council and Director of National Institute of Designs, will address the gathering. Experts in different aspects of designing are expected to share their insight and experiences.

Sonia Manchanda, Co-Founder and Principal Designer of Spread Designer Innovation, Hideichi Misono, Consultant at Toyota Shanghai Design Centre, Tanay Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder Fractal Ink, and Hrridaysh Deshpande, Consultant Advisor of India Design Council, will make addresses.

A two-day workshop `Design Open’ will be conducted at PSG Institute Management Peelamedu on February 18 and 19. The workshop is open to and is the first of its kind in the City, said Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee.

