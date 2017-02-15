Design seminar, workshop in City

Design is an integral concept for industries and neither size nor area of activity matters, according to Rajshree Pathy, founder of India Design, which is to hold a seminar on ‘Good Design’ on February 17. To be held at the PSG Institute of Management, the seminar will be all about the role of design in creating innovation and building sustainable competitive advantage for business.

Prof.Pradyumma Vyas, Member Secretary, India Design Council and Director of National Institute of Designs, will address the gathering. Experts in different aspects of designing are expected to share their insight and experiences.

Sonia Manchanda, Co-Founder and Principal Designer of Spread Designer Innovation, Hideichi Misono, Consultant at Toyota Shanghai Design Centre, Tanay Kumar, CEO and Co-Founder Fractal Ink, and Hrridaysh Deshpande, Consultant Advisor of India Design Council, will make addresses.

A two-day workshop `Design Open’ will be conducted at PSG Institute Management Peelamedu on February 18 and 19. The workshop is open to and is the first of its kind in the City, said Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee.