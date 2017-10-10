Designs by students evoke good response in fashion show

Former students of Dream Zone School of Creative Studies, who have established themselves as successful business persons, were presented the ‘Entrepreneur Awards’ on Sunday.

Earlier during a fashion show at Radisson Blu on Sunday, 16 final year Master Diploma students showcased their designs, which evoked good response from the audience.

The nature themed collection in bold pattern by Suganeshwarai and Pattaka Dulhan by Suchitra Kanwar were big hits. Kanwar’s collection was a blend of traditional North Indian bridal wear with a cultural heritage touch. A fusion of Indo-Western collection by Savitha was also well received.

Appreciating the students for their efforts, Vanathi Srinivasan, Founder, Makkal Sevai Mayyam, lauded Dream Zone in organising a handloom fashion show to celebrate National Handloom Day in August this year. A senior official from the institute said that the aim of the course was to shape up the students to become successful entrepreneurs in future.

R. Sucharitha, Head, Department of Costume Design & Fashion, Hindusthan College of Arts & Science, Coimbatore, who was the guest of honour, distributed the awards.