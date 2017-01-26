Despite call to boycott Pepsi and Coke by TN trader bodies, response at ground level remains muted

Even though traders’ organisations, including Vanikar Sangangakalin kootamaippu (Confederation of Traders Organisations) led by A.M. Vikramaraja and Tamil Nadu Traders Federation headed by Velliyan, have taken a decisive call to boycott Coke and Pepsi products, and give up its sale in hotels, cinema halls and trader outlets all over Tamil Nadu from March 1, on the ground level the situation is entirely different.

The response from cinema hall proprietors, hoteliers and restaurateurs that Covai Post spoke to remains muted as they are yet to come to grips with the announcement.

Erine Louis, General Manager, Residency Towers, when contacted said, “We have not taken any decision yet, we will let you know when we arrive at a decision regarding not serving MNC soft drinks in our hotel.”

The question of promoting desi soft drinks in lieu of MNC bottlers elicited almost the same response from Le Meridian and Heritage Inn. The luxury segment in the hospitality sector attracts large number of foreign and domestic tourists. But the hotels are yet to take a call even as roadside cafes are yet to get wind of the decision.

K.N. Ramasamy, former Secretary of the District Hoteliers Association, said as it was a major decision involving the trading community, the boycott issue had to be tabled before the executive committee before it was discussed in the general body to arrive at a workable solution. “We have not taken up the issue yet, whether to promote desi soft drinks and boycott MNCs, as we have enough time to do it,” he said.

The cinema halls in Coimbatore too are in the same league as the others in showing an inclination to promote desi soft drinks and saying no to MNC varieties.

“We didn’t get any instruction to this effect till date. Maybe the decision would be arrived at by February end, as right now the sale of these much sought-after soft drinks goes on,” said an employee of Baba Complex multiplex.