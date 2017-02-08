“Despite the three decade proximity to CM, Sasikala has done nothing for hometown”

Thiruvarur: Though Sasikala, the AIADMK General Secretary and would-be Chief Minister, has not contributed anything worth mentioning to the welfare and development of her hometown Thiruthuraipoondi, a section of the local residents still has high expectations and confidence that, as the daughter of the soil, she would bring in developmental schemes.

There is a grouse among the local residents that Sasikala has not contributed anything worthwhile to the welfare and development of her alma mater, Board High School, Thiruthuraipoondi, despite her close association with Jayalalithaa for over 30 years.

Sasikala has no connection with Thiruthuraipoondi ever since she moved to Mannargudi. Her ancestral house located in Thiruthuraipoondi town has now been converted into a marriage hall, sources said.

A few years ago, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) had sanctioned a sum of Rs. 8 crore for the construction of buildings for the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Thiruthuraipoondi on land belonging to the Department of Medical Services. But the school buildings did not come up as problems arose in acquiring the land. Subsequently, the fund was returned unused recently. As a result, the girls’ school is now functioning in the building located on the premises of the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Thiruthuraipoondi.

As the school lacks adequate space and buildings, a portion of the classrooms have been set aside for laboratories. Thought the erstwhile Board High School, started in 1914, has now successfully completed 100 years, no centenary celebrations were held officially.

Similarly, Rs. 7.5 crore was allotted by NABARD during the DMK regime for laying a bypass in Thiruthuraipoondi. The project, however, did not take off and the fund was recently returned to the government unused as problems arose between the officials of the Highways Department and HR and CE Departments in acquiring temple lands.

In the winter, life becomes miserable for the residents of Thiruthruraipoondi as there is no underground drainage (UGD) facility in the town. The government hospital in Thiruthuraipoondi has only two duty doctors against the sanctioned 18 posts and 10 nurses against the sanctioned 25 posts.

Meanwhile, a delegation of 10 persons from Thiruthuraipoondi called on Sasikala at her residence in Poes Garden on February 4 and presented a memorandum containing 24 demands to be implemented on a war footing for the welfare and development of Thiruthuraipoondi town. The delegation was led by K S Senthil Kumar, President of Chamber of Commerce, Thiruthuraipoondi.

The demands included laying of a bypass and ring road, implementation of a UGD scheme, filling up the existing vacancies in the Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School and government hospital in Thiruthuraipoondi, and upgrading of government hospital and EB sub-station, Senthil Kumar said.

Senthil Kumar expressed confidence that things would change for the better after Sasikala was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “Sasikala gave us a patient hearing. She also assured us that necessary steps would be taken on a war footing to fulfil our demands,” he said.