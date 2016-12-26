Detained under Goondas Act

Thanjavur: District Collector A. Annadurai ordered the detention of Boopathy, 38, son of Kunchithapadam and resident of Thoppu street, Kumbakonam town, under the Goondas Act.

Based on the recommendations made by Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector K Ramesh Kumar of Kumbakonam West Police Station, the Collector ordered Boopathy’s detention for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace.

Subsequently, Boopathy was lodged at the Central Prison in Tiruchi.