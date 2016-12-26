Detained under Goondas Act

FLASH NEWS AIADMK MP S.R. Balasubramaniam condemns CBI raid at Secretariat Income Tax begins probe on Mayawati’s brother over Benaami properties, reports Accident in a Fire Cracker depot near Sathur in Virudhunagar kills three, injures two women Delhi Police recovers 3 kg gold bricks worth around 81 lakhs. One person has also been arrested, reports DMK Chief Karuna to head party General Body meet on Jan 4th Ex-Air chief SP Tyagi granted bail on surety of ₹2 lakh in AgustaWestland case Amazon India registers ₹3,572 crore loss in 2016 Demonetisation a big cheating with the nation: Akhilesh

December 26, 2016
Thanjavur: District Collector A. Annadurai ordered the detention of Boopathy, 38, son of Kunchithapadam and resident of Thoppu street, Kumbakonam town, under the Goondas Act.

Based on the recommendations made by Superintendent of Police J. Mahesh and relevant documents produced by Inspector K Ramesh Kumar of Kumbakonam West Police Station, the Collector ordered Boopathy’s detention for indulging in activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and peace.

Subsequently, Boopathy was lodged at the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

