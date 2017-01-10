FLASH NEWS At least 21 killed, 45 wounded in Kabul twin blasts: Official Red bus ticket bookings rendered invalid from Jan 12 to 17th says Omni bus operators union president Pandiyan FIFA: The World Cup will expand to 48 teams from its current 32, starting with the 2026 edition Central Government backs off from restricted Pongal holiday announcement Tamil Nadu to declare all districts as drought-hit districts: Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam All Districts of TN are flood hit – CM O Paneerselvam Announce Pongal as compulsory holiday for Central Government Employees. CM OPS writes to PM Modi Delhi HC issues notice to ex-IAF chief SP Tyagi’s cousin Sanjeev Tyagi on plea challenging bail granted to him in Agusta Westland case: reports In a sequel as thrilling as the original, Clemson defeats ‘Bama 35-31 to win its 1st college football title since 1981 Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win FIFA Player of the Year Award

Coimbatore


Develop entrepreneurial skills, students told

Covai Post Network
January 10, 2017

Youth must show interest in developing their entrepreneurial skills while pursuing their studies so that they can face the challenges with more confidence, said Chitra Ramaswamy of Beads Fashion School.

She was addressing the students while participating in the two-day handicrafts exhibition, organised by the Department of Costume Design and Fashion at Sri Krishna Arts and Science College. The exhibition concluded today.

The objective of the exhibition was to promote the concept ‘earn while you learn’ and promote entrepreneurship among the students for sustainable livelihoods.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the CEO of Sri Krishna Institutions, Dr. K. Sundararaman.

Dr. P. Babagnanakumar, Principal of the College, Prof. Geetha Margaret, Head of the Department of CDF, professors, students and many others took part.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS