Develop entrepreneurial skills, students told

Youth must show interest in developing their entrepreneurial skills while pursuing their studies so that they can face the challenges with more confidence, said Chitra Ramaswamy of Beads Fashion School.

She was addressing the students while participating in the two-day handicrafts exhibition, organised by the Department of Costume Design and Fashion at Sri Krishna Arts and Science College. The exhibition concluded today.

The objective of the exhibition was to promote the concept ‘earn while you learn’ and promote entrepreneurship among the students for sustainable livelihoods.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the CEO of Sri Krishna Institutions, Dr. K. Sundararaman.

Dr. P. Babagnanakumar, Principal of the College, Prof. Geetha Margaret, Head of the Department of CDF, professors, students and many others took part.