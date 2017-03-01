FLASH NEWS IMD predicts ‘above normal’ temperature across the country My job is to represent USA, not the world: Donald Trump 15-year-old Indian para shooter sets junior world record ABVP sacks its 2 members arrested for attacking students 4-yr-old boys indulging in stone pelting in Valley: Report 4,527 women were raped last year in Madhya Pradesh: MP Home Minister Bhupendra Singh Virat Kohli will come back bigger and stronger: Starc Govt felicitates Dipa Karmakar, 6 Olympians from NE states Flintoff picks Sachin and Kohli in his Dream T20 XI

Coimbatore


Develop knowledge to meet challenges of corporate world, students told

Covai Post Network
March 1, 2017

Students should hone their skills and develop knowledge to live up to the expectations of the corporate world, said K.A.P. Jayaram, Director of Win Arch.

Addressing the students of Sasi Creative Colleges of Architecture and Business at the end of two-day cultural fest ‘Kalpana 17’ , he said students should prepare themselves to face the corporate and industrial world.

V. Venkitaraman, Director, Design Institute, Ernakulam, in his address on Tuesday urged the students to develop their inner ability and confidence to face the challenges. “Cultural events are a platform to build your ability and creativity in every sphere,” he said.

More than 800 students from various colleges participated in various cultural events.

Mohamed Ali Sharieff, Principal, Sasi Creative School of Architecture welcomed the gathering.

