Develop knowledge to meet challenges of corporate world, students told

Students should hone their skills and develop knowledge to live up to the expectations of the corporate world, said K.A.P. Jayaram, Director of Win Arch.

Addressing the students of Sasi Creative Colleges of Architecture and Business at the end of two-day cultural fest ‘Kalpana 17’ , he said students should prepare themselves to face the corporate and industrial world.

V. Venkitaraman, Director, Design Institute, Ernakulam, in his address on Tuesday urged the students to develop their inner ability and confidence to face the challenges. “Cultural events are a platform to build your ability and creativity in every sphere,” he said.

More than 800 students from various colleges participated in various cultural events.

Mohamed Ali Sharieff, Principal, Sasi Creative School of Architecture welcomed the gathering.