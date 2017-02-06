Device to remove insect eggs from stored seeds and grain developed

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here has developed a device to remove insect eggs from stored seeds and grains, which is a potential technology suited for self-employment.

The cleaning capacity is around 50 kg/hour and 200 kg/hour for hand and machine operated (1 HP motor) devices respectively.

The machine can crush the eggs present in the grains when the grains flow through the machine to a considerable extent so that further insect development can be prevented, a TNAU release said today.

Besides eggs, the device also effectively removes adult weevils/beetles present in the grains and crushes free living larvae of insects.

While the hand operated device, at a cost of Rs. 40,000, has the cleaning efficacy of 50 kg per hour, the Rs. 1.75 lakh power operated one has an efficacy to 200 kg per hour.

On the potential for self-employment, interested persons can purchase a unit and work by cleaning the produce from insect/insect stages through a nominal charge for cleaning per kilogram of produce.

Stating that lot of programmes were there to get loans under self-employment schemes, the release said that anybody can establish an insect cleaning centre with these machines, as no other methods were available to crush the eggs and remove insects, and it would be a boon for unemployed and skilled youths.