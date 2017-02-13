Dharna to name, shame wilful CSB defaulters from Tuesday

Toeing the line followed in Kerala where naming and shaming wilful defaulters has been gaining momentum, employees and retirees of Kerala-headquartered Catholic Syrian Bank are to adopt a similar strategy in Tamil Nadu.

As part of this, they will hold a silent dharna in front of the offices and residences of wilful defaulters in the City, Tirupur and Chennai from tomorrow. The move, according to the agitators, should help the management make speedy recovery of bad loans which has been hitting the bank bottomline.

Twenty five defaulters who owe the bank more than Rs 50 lakh have been identified in the City, senior employee Joby John told the media. The defaulters were mostly involved in manufacturing and the dharna will be held outside the offices and residences of three or four persons in the first stage.

The defaulters have been using various loopholes in the law to avoid debt repayment, he added. It was found that most of the customers contributing the bad loans enjoyed high social status and had the capacity to repay the loans, said agitation publicity convener M Vasudevan.

The decision to go in for such an agitation was owing to the good response in Kerala where several such borrowers came forward to clear their debts, he added.