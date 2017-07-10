Dhobis in Coimbatore sturggle due to water scarcity; seek borewell

Dhobis residing in Edayar street here have requested the district collector to dig a borewell for them, since thier current water source has dried up.

Laundrers representing two associations Kovai Edayarveethi Kannada Vannar Samugha Nala Sangham and Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan petitioned w the District Collector today to dig a new borewell in their neighbourhood as the current one had dried up.

The laundrers said that they are living in Edayar Street for generations and nearly 100 families are involved in this business. The laundrers alleged that due to unavailability of water for past five months, their busniess have come to stand still.

B Mallika, President of Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan said that their children couldn’t go to school or colleges since they couldn’t pay the fees. “ Due to lack of jobs, we are unable to earn for our livelihood and this has affected the education of our children”, she said.

M Jayalakshmi, a laundrer said ”We are not even able to afford our meals. The district administration should take immediate action regarding this.”