10 Jul 2017, Edition - 727, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • Asian Athletics Championship 2017: India creates history by topping medal tally with 29 medals, China second
  • Terror accomplice from Uttar Pradesh nabbed, accused helped LeT terrorists to loot ATMs in Kashmir, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashm
  • Several terrorists eliminated by forces, says Munir Khan, IGP Kashmir
  • Beef not banned in Goa, tourists can eat whatever they like: Minister
  • Two terrorists killed in Nowgam, search operation underway
  • Royal Jordanian Airlines gets exemption from US ban on passengers carrying laptops & tablet computers on flights
  • Delhi government to ban shared cab rides
Coimbatore

Dhobis in Coimbatore sturggle due to water scarcity; seek borewell

Covai Post Network
July 10, 2017

Dhobis residing in Edayar street here have requested the district collector to dig a borewell for them, since thier current water source has dried up.

Laundrers representing two associations Kovai Edayarveethi Kannada Vannar Samugha Nala Sangham and Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan petitioned w the District Collector today to dig a new borewell in their neighbourhood as the current one had dried up.

The laundrers said that they are living in Edayar Street for generations and nearly 100 families are involved in this business. The laundrers alleged that due to unavailability of water for past five months, their busniess have come to stand still.

B Mallika, President of Rashtriya Swabhiman Andolan said that their children couldn’t go to school or colleges since they couldn’t pay the fees. “ Due to lack of jobs, we are unable to earn for our livelihood and this has affected the education of our children”, she said.

M Jayalakshmi, a laundrer said ”We are not even able to afford our meals. The district administration should take immediate action regarding this.”

ALSO READ

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Media concretising placebo effect
May 05, 2017

The placebo effect of the visuals of the products advertised through mass media is so high that people are ready to spend lavishly. The media provides ample... ...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga for Cervical problems – II
May 05, 2017

In the previous article, we had introduced the Gandhari Nadi, its role in balancing the body and how cervical is a symptom of congestion in the Gandhari... ...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Depression Gene Identified: 5 Foods You Must Have for a Healthy Brain
May 05, 2017

A new study, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, shows that a particular gene may be responsible for amplifying or reducing stress,......

Read More