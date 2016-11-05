Diabetic awareness walkathon in Whitefield

The Colombia Asia Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, in association with Force GW (Federation of resident welfare association, communities and establishment of Greater Whitefield), has organised a walkathon on November 6.

The walkathon aims at creating diabetic awareness and bring communities together to inspire them to adopt an active and healthy life style. P.C. Mohan, MP Central Bangalore, will be the guest of honour.

The 3 km walkathon would start at Seehagalli Government School in Whitefield-Hoskote Road, according to a press release from the hospital.