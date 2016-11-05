FLASH NEWS For 33 years I have been by Jayalalithaa’s side. When she died I was in no state to take reigns: VK Sasikala Amma had given OPS a chance after forgiving him for his errors; I did the same but he betrayed us. Betrayal will not be tolerated: Sasikala AIADMK constitution does not allow for temporary Gen Secy. EC to set aside Sasikala’s elevation: EC PIL has been filed in Madras HC seeking to normalize assets of Jayalalithaa’s and appoint a retired HC judge to administer it Amma is responsible for me to reach this position, her spirit will guide me: O. Panneerselvam If Deepa comes, I will give her the respect and support that Amma’s niece deserves: O. Panneerselvam Jayalalithaa and MGR have done a lot for the state, I will follow their footsteps: O. Panneerselvam I have never gone against the party. They are spreading lies about me but time will tell the truth: O Panneerselvam MK Stalin said action should be taken against those who had threatened Panneerselvam to resign OPS likely to announce a commission of inquiry under a retired HC judge to investigate Jaya’s death: Sources

Diabetic awareness walkathon in Whitefield

November 5, 2016
The Colombia Asia Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru, in association with Force GW (Federation of resident welfare association, communities and establishment of Greater Whitefield), has organised a walkathon on November 6.

The walkathon aims at creating diabetic awareness and bring communities together to inspire them to adopt an active and healthy life style. P.C. Mohan, MP Central Bangalore, will be the guest of honour.

The 3 km walkathon would start at Seehagalli Government School in Whitefield-Hoskote Road, according to a press release from the hospital.

